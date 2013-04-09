WASHINGTON, April 9 The pace of hiring by U.S.
employers increased slightly in February, the Labor department
said on Tuesday in a report that gave a positive sign for the
American job market.
The hire rate - the percentage of workers hired relative to
total employment - ticked up a tenth of a percentage point to
3.3 percent during the month, the Labor Department said in its
monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on
Tuesday.
The report is based on a separate survey than the Labor
Department's monthly survey of employer payrolls, which has
shown strong gains in employment in February followed by a sharp
slowdown in March.
Tuesday's report also showed that job openings - a measure
of labor demand - increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 million
in February from 3.6 million in January.