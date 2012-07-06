WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. economy needs to
create jobs at a faster pace and Congress should adopt a
proposal by President Barack Obama to help cash-strapped state
and local governments to retain workers, a top White House
economic adviser said on Friday.
"We weren't creating enough jobs before the recession; the
recession just made the jobs gap much bigger," Alan Krueger,
Chairman of the Council Of Economic Advisers told CNBC.
"If Congress were to act on the President's proposal to help
state and local governments to retain teachers, firefighters and
policemen and also to invest more on infrastructure, we can put
more Americans back to work quickly."
Employers added 80,000 positions in June, the third month in
a row of sub-100,000 job growth.