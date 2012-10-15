NEW YORK Oct 15 Four of the largest U.S.
manufacturers on Monday unveiled plans for a new group committed
to train military veterans to work in the manufacturing sector.
General Electric Co, Alcoa Inc, Boeing Co
and Lockheed-Martin Corp said they would provide
an undisclosed amount of financial support to the "Get Skills to
Work Coalition," which will initially aim to train some 15,000
veterans.
The group, to be announced at an event in New York, will be
managed by the Manufacturing Alliance trade organization.
Some 600,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States have
gone unfilled because companies cannot find workers with the
appropriate skills to work in high-tech, high-speed modern
factory environments, according to a study by the Manufacturing
Institute and Deloitte.
That has been a particular frustration for U.S. policymakers
as stubbornly high unemployment has been one of the main
barriers to the nation's economic recovery from a brutal
2007-2009 recession.
The four founding companies collectively employ 64,000
veterans.