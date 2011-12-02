WASHINGTON Dec 2 Top White House economic adviser Alan Krueger said Friday's report on November unemployment shows the U.S. economy is still growing but in need of any help it can get to create more jobs.

"Overall I think that this report says in combination with data that we have ... over a period of months is that the economy is continuing to recover, we'd like to see it recover more quickly," Krueger said on CNBC television.

He said Congress should approve an extension of payroll tax cuts because if lawmakers do not, then employees will face higher taxes next year.

Krueger said the lingering European debt crisis was "one of the headwinds" facing the U.S. recovery and added that if exports to the region drop over the next year it would be helpful to try to insure stronger domestic demand that might pick up the slack.