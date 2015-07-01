By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 1 America's employers say they
are finding it harder to find high-quality workers, which could
soon fuel a boost in wage growth and help convince the Federal
Reserve to hike interest rates.
The Labor Department's monthly jobs report due on Thursday
will likely show June was another month of lackluster pay
increases, a trend going back to the 2007-09 recession.
However, separate data shows a fast rising share of small
business owners say their biggest problem is the quality of
labor, suggesting companies could soon raise wages more
aggressively to attract talent.
Headaches over worker quality are already leading Garry
Floeter's construction firm in Cookeville, Tennessee to offer
more money to workers trained to install mechanical systems at
hospitals and other commercial buildings.
"I am desperately looking for new people," said Floeter,
president of CHC Mechanical Contractors.
He recently had to turn down work at an anesthesiology
school because of understaffing and is now recruiting workers
from far away in Michigan and Florida.
Problems like this have yet to translate into a clear
acceleration of wage gains nationwide.
Average hourly earnings are expected to rise just 2.2
percent in the year through June, according to a Reuters poll of
economists ahead of a monthly report on employment due to be
released on Thursday.
That would be a continuation of the drab increases of the
last five years, which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has
flagged as evidence the labor market remains weak despite a
sharp drop in unemployment.
But one reason for optimism is that since 2000, when the
National Federation of Independent Business started asking small
business owners to name their biggest problem, the pace of wage
gains has tracked the ups and downs of their responses on labor
quality.
In May, 13 percent said labor quality was their No. 1
problem, and the reading has risen quickly over the last year,
recently hitting pre-recession levels.
Worries about labor quality evaporated after the 2001
recession, then started rising again in 2003 before again
collapsing in 2008. On each occasion, it seemed to take several
months for this ebb and flow to translate into faster or slower
wage growth.
So it may be too soon for the recent labor quality issues to
fuel big wage gains. But the pattern suggests earnings growth
could hit around 3 percent by the end of this year, said Paul
Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. That
would be closer to the 3-4 percent range Yellen has said would
reign in a healthier labor market.
At the same time, forecasting wages is notoriously
difficult.
A constellation of indicators point to fatter paychecks,
from a growing number of firms who say they will raise wages to
burgeoning consumer optimism over future income. And yet growth
in hourly earnings has been remarkably stable - around 2 percent
- since 2010.
In May, a Fed economist in Cleveland reviewed several
indicators economists view as leading indicators for earnings,
including the jobless rate and employer plans to raise wages.
None did well.
Many businesses nonetheless appear to be having enough
trouble finding the right worker to consider raising wages.
Kelly Services, one of America's largest providers
of temporary employees, has had more trouble this year filling
orders than it did last year. Not only is it harder to find app
developers and engineers, the labor market also looks tighter in
the hospitality industry.
George Corona, the chief operations officer, said it is less
common now for workers to be overqualified, such as an
accountant taking a call center job.
"We're having to go back to customers and talk about wage
rates," Corona said.
