* Manufacturers still hiring, but wary of capital investment
* Fed rate hikes may hinge on rebound in wages, productivity
By Jonathan Spicer
BRIDGEPORT, NJ, Aug 6 As the Federal Reserve
puzzles over what is holding back U.S. wages and productivity
six years into the economic recovery, a pasta sauce company in
New Jersey may offer some answers.
Chelten House Products makes private-label sauces and
dressings for high-end grocers such as Whole Foods,
Trader Joe's and Kroger, and has doubled its workforce to
300 over the past five years to keep up with a booming organic
food market.
Now it is struggling to hire not just skilled mechanics or
electricians but even workers who handle the jars rolling down
its conveyer belts. Chelten CEO Steve Dabrow says factory work
is becoming a harder sell with unemployment down at a seven-year
low of 5.3 percent. "You're not sitting down, you're standing on
your feet all day, you're not taking breaks, and bottles are
flying down the line," he said.
The Bridgeport, New Jersey, company, which hired 60 people
just last year, is not bidding up wages much for anyone save
those with very specialist skills because, for now at least, it
still manages to fill the vacancies. It has made some strategic
capital investments, such as in a more automated new plant in
Las Vegas in 2013, but has more recently focused on expanding by
taking on additional workers.
Like other U.S. manufacturers for whom the 2007-2009
recession is fast-fading, this company's story of brisk hiring,
limited wage hikes, and some capital investment helps illustrate
why the otherwise mostly rosy U.S. labor market is marred by low
wage growth and sinking productivity.
Interviews with several heads of small and midsize
companies, together with results from employer surveys and data
on labor costs, indicate that while companies are prepared to
hire more workers, they do not feel the need to raise wages
significantly or have the confidence in the economy to make big
capital investments. This is good for the job numbers but it is
restraining productivity and economic growth.
Dabrow and managers at other U.S. manufacturing companies
say they often need to bring on workers who lack the experience
or dedication of those hired in 2009, when U.S. unemployment
peaked at 10 percent. That means a lot of on-the-job training
and staff turnover that may keep U.S. productivity, or output
per worker hour, from rebounding quickly from its first
back-to-back quarterly drop since 2006. (Graphics: link.reuters.com/cuj32w
link.reuters.com/xyb62w)
SHY ABOUT SPENDING
How soon and how strongly wages and productivity rebound
will influence Americans' standard of living, and have a big
effect on the inflation rate and economic growth. As a result,
it will help the Fed determine whether to raise interest rates
for the first time in nine years in September or later.
Fed officials are assuming there will be a rebound in
productivity through innovation or investment in labor-saving
technology like robotics, and that this will boost economic
growth to around 2.5 percent next year. They also don't expect
the jobless rate to fall much further through the end of this
year.
But if productivity remains weak it could push the inflation
rate higher and lead to a more aggressive policy tightening in
the months and years to come. "Overall productivity has been
disappointing," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told Reuters
in a recent interview.
Manufacturing, where productivity fell by 1 percent in the
first quarter compared with 3.1 percent economy-wide, should be
at the forefront of the expected investment-driven bounce. But
in a closely-watched proxy for investment, shipments from
American factories of civilian capital goods other than
airplanes rose only 0.6 percent in June from a year earlier,
suggesting businesses are still shy about spending on anything
beyond hiring.
While many industrial giants like Caterpillar have
been squeezed by the strong dollar and weak overseas markets,
triggering job cuts, smaller U.S. firms are in better shape.
With less overseas exposure and accounting for 60 percent of job
gains since the recession, they are planning to spend and hire
more, according to a June survey by the National Federation of
Independent Business.
For example, Gray Construction CEO Stephen Gray hired 67
people over the past six months to bring the workforce of his
Lexington, Kentucky-based company up to 375. But he said wage
increases were reserved only for the highly skilled workers, who
made up about a third of new hires.
The company designs, engineers and manages building of
factories for the likes of Toyota Motor Corp and
Caterpillar, and Gray sees a "green light" for manufacturing
until at least 2018 thanks to resilient U.S. consumption and,
despite recent weakness, productivity that still tops that of
European rivals.
But that doesn't mean it is spending heavily on new
equipment.
"When we roll the dice it's on people," Gray said. "We're
not buying robotics, we're not buying big software systems."
WAGE GROWTH TEPID
After some tentative gains in recent months, U.S. wages were
steady in June, with the average inflation-adjusted pay of
manufacturing production workers, at $8.49 an hour, the same as
it was in 2007, and little above the $7.25 an hour federal
minimum wage.
A measure of employment costs, which also includes health
and pension insurance, also stalled in the second quarter,
though the weakness was not expected to last, according to
economists and policymakers.
Tepid wage growth helps explain the productivity slump, says
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "It's been
cheaper for companies to expand by hiring people rather than
investing," he said. But once wages start rising, investment and
productivity should pick up, he added.
D'Addario, which makes guitar strings and other musical
instrument accessories, reflects the sober views that many
manufacturers' have about the economy.
The strong dollar forced it to cut prices in its export
markets in Europe, Brazil and Australia. Rather than scale-back,
the Farmingdale, New York-based company decided to cut imports
of materials to save on shipping costs and to ramp up in-house
local production, its president John D'Addario III said.
Faced with growing staff turnover, the company has chosen to
lure new workers by stressing the benefits it offers rather than
raising wages that start at $9.75 an hour.
Some executives simply doubt the world's largest economy can
do much better than the 2.3 percent annualized growth it
recorded in the second quarter.
For the 350 employees of Millerbernd Manufacturing in
Winsted, Minnesota, which makes heavy metal rings, cylinders and
street-lighting poles, wages in step with inflation are the
order of the day, says chief operating officer Rob Tracy.
"We're operating on the assumption that this flat economy is
the new normal," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Meredith
Davis in Chicago and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski, David Chance and Martin Howell)