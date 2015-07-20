By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. employers are finding
it increasingly difficult to find skilled workers, according to
a survey published on Monday, suggesting upward pressure on wage
growth down the road.
The National Association for Business Economics' latest
business conditions survey found that 35 percent of the 112
economists who participated reported their firms had seen
shortages of skilled labor during the quarter ending in July.
That compared with only 25 percent in the April survey and
marked a sharp pick-up from 22 percent during the July quarter
last year.
"The panel reports markedly increased shortages in the July
survey, especially of skilled labor," said survey Chairman Jim
Diffley, who is also a senior director at IHS Economics.
The NABE survey is the latest to suggest a tightening labor
market. Early in July, the National Federation of Independent
Business said that 44 percent of small businesses looking to
hire that month reported few or no qualified applicants for
positions they were trying to fill.
Although job growth has accelerated and the unemployment
rate has dropped to seven-year lows, that has not been
accompanied by strong wage growth.
The NABE survey found the share of companies anticipating
wage increases in the next three months grew to 49 percent from
46 percent in the April poll and 35 percent a year ago.
"As an economist watching the economy, we're somewhat
surprised that wages pressures have been so muted to this
point," Diffley told Reuters. "We do expect an acceleration and
in fact think it necessary to continue the recovery."
The share of those reporting actual wage increases during
the past three months remained at 42 percent, little changed
from 43 percent a year ago but slightly down from 45 percent in
April.
The economists surveyed represented a broad spectrum of
businesses, including goods-producing, transportation, finance
and services industries. Forty-seven percent of the firms employ
more than 1,000 people.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Dan Grebler)