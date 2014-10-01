By Alexia Shurmur
| LAS VEGAS, Sept 30
LAS VEGAS, Sept 30 A project aimed at
revitalizing downtown Las Vegas, the brainchild of Zappos Chief
Executive Officer Tony Hsieh, laid off approximately 30
employees on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for $350 million
redevelopment initiative said.
The Downtown Project, which employs more than 300 people, is
designed to create a new economy for Las Vegas beyond gambling
and entertainment, and has seen the creation of restaurants,
bars and businesses in the city's older downtown core.
Kim Schaefer, a spokeswoman for the Downtown Project, said
in a statement that most of the positions were cut from the
project's corporate office in an effort to streamline and
restructure operations.
"We continue to evaluate all of our initiatives...," she
wrote.
Former University of Iowa Professor David Gould, who worked
as the director of imagination at the project, tendered his
resignation on Tuesday in an open letter to Hsieh. He said he
resigned because he was "saddened by the loss of vision" and
over the way the layoffs were handled.
Since it was set into motion in 2012, the Downtown Project
has opened several redevelopment projects including the
Container Park, an open-air shopping and restaurant scene about
a half-mile from the Zappos offices that often hosts live music.
Upcoming projects for the downtown area include a grocery
store, medical clinic and a retail center that will be housed in
a repurposed hotel.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman)