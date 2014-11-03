Nov 3 U.S. small businesses boosted borrowing in
September, pushing the Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business
Lending Index to its highest level in seven and a half years,
according to data released on Monday.
The reading of 125.4, up from 118.5 in August, was the
highest level since March 2007. The index is correlated with
U.S. gross domestic product growth two to five months ahead.
Global weakness, particularly in Europe and Japan, has
raised some fears about the staying power of the U.S. recovery.
But the increase in borrowing by small U.S. firms suggests "the
domestic part of the equation is firming up," said PayNet
founder Bill Phelan. "That's a positive."
A separate index released by PayNet showed loan
delinquencies ticked down from the prior month, with
delinquencies of 31 to 180 days, PayNet's broadest measure of
late loan payments, at 1.57 percent of all loans made, compared
with 1.58 percent in August.
The index hit a high of 4.73 percent in August 2009. The
record low was 1.44 percent last October.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
