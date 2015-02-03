Feb 3 U.S. small businesses took out more loans
in December, according to data released on Tuesday, with
companies in consumer-dependent industries like transportation,
food and accommodation driving the increase.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index rose
to 129.8, the third-highest level on record, and compares to an
upwardly revised November reading of 117.6. The index was set at
100 at its January 2005 launch, and peaked two years later at
131.7 before plummeting to about half that level around the time
of the Great Recession. The index set a new record of 132 in
October 2014, the revised figures show.
"It's a domestic consumer story," PayNet founder Bill Phelan
said, noting that a decline in oil prices helped fuel the
renewed borrowing.
Companies in the transportation business increased borrowing
by 27 percent in December, he said, and borrowing by companies
in food and accommodation rose 13 percent. That compares with
overall year-on-year borrowing growth of 10 percent.
Meanwhile, small companies in oil patch areas like North
Dakota pulled back on borrowing.
Loan delinquencies ticked down to 1.54 percent, separate
PayNet data showed, a sign that despite an overall increase in
borrowing in 2014, businesses are for the most part repaying
what they owe.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)