June 30 Borrowing by U.S. small businesses
dropped 8.2 percent in May from a record level the previous
month, driven by weakness in firms tied to agriculture,
government and mining, according to data released on Tuesday.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index fell
to 128.5 from a revised April reading of 140. That downwardly
revised figure nonetheless marked the index's high-water reading
since it was launched in 2005.
"I think a breather was in order" after a string of strong
monthly gains, PayNet founder Bill Phelan said, adding that the
industries driving the decline have been on a downward trend for
months, but bright spots - such as transportation and
construction - remain.
"We still have this expansion trend intact ... I don't view
May's number as bad news," he said.
The index, which was up 3 percent in May from a year
earlier, has historically tracked ahead of U.S. gross domestic
product growth by two to five months.
U.S. GDP contracted at a 0.2 percent annual rate last
quarter. Data since then has been stronger, with home sales,
retail sales, consumer sentiment and job market data all
suggesting momentum in the economy is building.
The delinquency rate on loans more than 30 days past due
held in May at 1.52 percent, separate data from PayNet showed,
suggesting no deterioration in financial health.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
