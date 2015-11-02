Nov 2 U.S. small businesses boosted borrowing in
September, an index released on Monday showed, a sign that more
firms are betting on an increase in household spending in the
coming months.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index
increased to 140.4 in September from a downwardly revised
reading of 135.6 reading in August. It was up 11 percent from a
year earlier, led by firms borrowing in the transportation,
warehousing, construction, accommodation, food, healthcare and
real estate industries.
"It's consumer, consumer, consumer," said Bill Phelan,
President of PayNet. "This above-average growth trend means that
small business is going to deliver material amounts of growth to
GDP in the fourth quarter."
The index, which hit a record in June, has historically
tracked ahead of U.S. gross domestic product growth by two to
five months.
U.S. GDP growth cooled to a 1.5 percent annual pace last
quarter, although consumer spending was a bright spot.
The Federal Reserve said last week it will decide whether to
raise rates in December based on actual and projected progress
toward its goals of 2-percent inflation and full employment.
Many officials see economic growth of 2 percent or more as
strong enough to bring the unemployment rate, now at 5.1
percent, down further.
The Atlanta Fed currently forecasts U.S. growth of about 2.5
percent in the current quarter.
The delinquency rate on loans more than 30 days past due
ticked up to 1.45 percent in September from 1.44 percent the
prior month, separate data from PayNet showed.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
