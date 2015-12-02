Dec 2 U.S. small businesses cut borrowing in
October, a sign that economic growth may weaken in coming months
just as the Federal Reserve looks set to raise borrowing costs
for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index
dropped in October to 131.7 from a downwardly revised reading of
137.9 reading in September. October's decline of 0.2 percent
from a year earlier was the first year-on-year drop since March
2013.
Small businesses "are pulling in their horns and they are
hunkering down a little bit," said Bill Phelan, President of
PayNet. Uncertainty ahead of the Fed's expected rate increase
and next year's U.S. presidential race may be keeping business
owners from taking risks, he said.
The index, which hit a record in June, has historically
tracked ahead of U.S. gross domestic product growth by two to
five months.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace last
quarter, a pace that's expected to cool to 1.4 percent this
quarter, according to the latest modeling by the Atlanta Fed.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates later this
month from near zero, where it has kept short-term borrowing
costs since December 2008. Central banks typically use rate
hikes to slow growth and keep inflation in check.
The delinquency rate on loans more than 30 days past due
held at 1.44 percent in October, separate data from PayNet
showed.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
