WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said on Thursday that he does not see a stock market
bubble building on Wall Street and he expressed hope that the
Obama administration and Congress can find some common ground in
their battles over the federal budget.
"The analysis I've seen doesn't give me reason to be worried
right now," Lew told CNBC television when asked about the
possibility that a bubble was building in the stock markets.
In his first round of media interviews since taking office,
Lew also said the administration continues to pursue a strong
dollar policy.
"A strong dollar is in America's interest and that will
continue to be our policy," he told CNBC.