WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew on Wednesday endorsed massive monetary easing by the
Bank of Japan to spur that country's economy, even though it has
also pushed the yen to multi-year lows against the euro and
dollar.
"Japan has had problems with domestic demand for some time
and to the extent that they are targeting their policies at
encouraging domestic demand with domestic tools, we think that
is very much consistent with what we and the other G7 countries
agreed to just a few weeks ago in Moscow," Lew said.
"As long as the policies are consistent with the objectives
of growing domestic demand, using domestic tools, it is
consistent," he said, in remarks after a speech at John Hopkins
University School of Advanced International Studies.