Dec 5 While the acceleration in U.S. hiring last
month was surprisingly sharp and broad-based, a sector that has
had a particularly rough 21st century - manufacturing - offered
one of the brightest signals.
U.S. factories added 28,000 jobs in November, the most in a
year, according to government data released on Friday.
Manufacturers also raised the average work week for their
production workers to 42.2 hours, returning to levels reached
earlier in 2014 that were the highest since the end of World War
Two.
"We are definitely in growth mode," said Lee Eilers, the
chief executive at Marion Mixers, an Iowa maker of giant mixing
machines used in the production of everything from pancake mix
to dishwasher soap.
The firm has added three welders this year, bringing its
head count to 44, and Eilers plans to hire six more people in
2015, although he said there are enough available workers in
Marion, Iowa, that he doesn't have to pay signing bonuses.
After hemorrhaging hundreds of thousands of jobs during the
first decade of this century, the U.S. factory sector is now an
example of America's economic upswing even as a slowing global
economy and a stronger dollar clouds the outlook for exporters.
Employers added 321,000 workers to their payrolls last
month, with strong gains in most sectors, from construction and
retail to finance.
In manufacturing, the rise in hours worked was particularly
illustrative because it could signal further hiring ahead for a
sector that has added about 700,000 jobs over the last five
years but that remains 5 million jobs in the hole in the 21st
century.
"Manufacturers are getting just about all they can out of
their current workforce," said Russell Price, an economist at
Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan. "As long as they see new
orders come in the door, they're going to have to hire more
employees to satisfy those orders."
While part-time employment has climbed significantly since
the 2007-09 recession, a brisker pace of business in November
led businesses across the economy to give their workers more
hours as well. Among all private sector workers, the workweek in
November was its longest since May 2008.
Still, factories are also good examples of the U.S.
economy's inability in recent years to generate a faster pace of
wage gains. Manufacturing wages grew a tepid 1.5 percent in the
12 months through November.
While a top Federal Reserve official said this week that
faster wage growth could be around the corner, Friday's data
suggested that manufacturers and other firms still had leverage
in setting wages even as they expanded their payrolls. Across
the private sector as a whole, average hourly earnings were up
just 2.1 percent over the past year.
Grammer Inc., a subsidiary of Germany's Grammer AG
, opened a factory in Lee County, Mississippi, in
September and plans to hire 650 workers to make car consoles and
seats for heavy machinery. The plant currently employs 92
workers who were selected out of a torrent of applicants from
the region, which suffered throughout the 1990s and early 2000s
as the furniture manufacturing industry shrank.
When Grammer's hiring began in the spring, the agency in
charge of the process had to cap the number of applications at
5,000.
