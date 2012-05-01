May 1 May 1 The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for April. A listing of the main ISM components follows: April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct PMI 54.8 53.4 52.4 54.1 53.1 52.2 51.8 New Orders 58.2 54.5 54.9 57.6 54.8 55.0 53.4 Production 61.0 58.3 55.3 55.7 58.9 55.7 52.7 Employment 57.3 56.1 53.2 54.3 54.8 52.4 54.0 Supplier Delvs 49.2 48.0 49.0 53.6 51.5 51.3 52.2 Inventories 48.5 50.0 49.5 49.5 45.5 46.5 46.5 Prices 61.0 61.0 61.5 55.5 47.5 45.0 41.0 Backlog Ords 49.5 52.5 52.0 52.5 48.0 45.0 47.5 Exports 59.0 54.0 59.5 55.0 53.0 52.0 50.0 Imports 53.5 53.5 54.0 52.5 54.0 49.0 49.5 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 53.0 in April versus a March reading of 53.4. THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw data. FULL TEXT: Reuters Terminal users should click for the text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the following address: