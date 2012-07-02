NEW YORK, July 2 The U.S. manufacturing sector
unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time in nearly
three years as new orders tumbled, according to an industry
report released on Monday.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.7 from 53.5 the month
before, missing expectations of 52.0, according to a Reuters
poll of economists, and below even the lowest forecast of 50.5.
It was the first time since July 2009 that the index has
fallen below the 50 mark that indicates contraction.
"The implication here is a very soft second half of the
year," said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital
Markets in New York.
Oubina said with growth slowing, there is a good chance the
Federal Reserve could undertake another round of bond buying to
prop up the economy at its next meeting.
New orders dropped to their lowest level since April 2009
with the index at 47.8 compared with 60.1, while the employment
gauge slipped to 56.6 from 56.9.
U.S. stocks turned lower immediately after the data, while
Treasury bonds extended price gains and the dollar fell further
against the yen.