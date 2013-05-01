May 1 The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for April. A listing of the main ISM components follows: April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct PMI 50.7 51.3 54.2 53.1 50.2 49.9 51.7 New Orders 52.3 51.4 57.8 53.3 49.7 51.1 52.8 Production 53.5 52.2 57.6 53.6 52.6 53.1 53.3 Employment 50.2 54.2 52.6 54.0 51.9 50.1 52.3 Supplier Delvs 50.9 49.4 51.4 53.6 53.7 50.1 49.9 Inventories 46.5 49.5 51.5 51.0 43.0 45.0 50.0 Prices 50.0 54.5 61.5 56.5 55.5 52.5 55.0 Backlog Ords 53.0 51.0 55.0 47.5 48.5 41.0 41.5 Exports 54.0 56.0 53.5 50.5 51.5 47.0 48.0 Imports 55.0 54.0 54.0 50.0 51.5 48.0 47.5 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 50.9 in April versus a March reading of 51.3. THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw data. FULL TEXT: Reuters Terminal users should click USLD21 for the text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the following address: