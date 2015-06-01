NEW YORK, June 1 The pace of U.S. manufacturing
growth rose in May, rebounding off its slowest pace in almost
two years as new orders and employment rebounded, according to
an industry report released on Monday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity was 52.8 in May, up from April's
reading of 51.5, which had tied with March's reading as the
lowest since May 2013. The reading topped expectations of 52.0,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
A figure above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector. This was the 30th consecutive reading at or above 50.
The employment index returned to expansionary territory
after a month of contraction, rising to 51.7 from 48.3 in April.
The new orders index had its best month since December, rising
to 55.8 from 53.5 in April, while the prices paid index had its
best month since October, surging to 49.5 from 40.5 in April.
Analysts were looking for 43.0 for the prices paid index.
