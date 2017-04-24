BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 24 For details of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas's Texas monthly manufacturing index released on Monday, please see:
(Washington newsroom)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing