NEW YORK Jan 6 The U.S. services sector expanded in
December at its slowest rate since February as growth in new
business and employment declined, an industry report showed on
Tuesday.
Financial data firm Markit said the final reading of its
Purchasing Managers Index for the service sector was 53.3 in
December, down from its "flash" reading of 53.6 and November's
reading of 56.2.
Growth in the sector has slowed since the index hit a peak
of 61 in June, though December's reading is still higher than
the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.
"The pace of growth has now slowed for six consecutive
months," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit. "The
PMI surveys act as good leading indicators of GDP data, and
suggest that the pace of U.S. economic growth will have slowed
in the fourth quarter."
The new business subindex fell to 52.9, the lowest reading
since September 2012 and down from 55.8 in November.
Markit's composite PMI, a weighted average of its
manufacturing and services indexes, fell to 53.5 in December
from a flash reading of 53.8 and 56.1 in November.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)