May 28 Following are details from the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's Midwest manufacturing index. Percent change from month prior (seasonally adjusted) and from year earlier: April '13 March '13 Feb '13 April '13/12 CFMMI -0.5 +0.3 +1.0 +3.3 Auto -0.9 +1.9 -0.1 +5.8 Steel -0.9 -1.1 +2.8 +2.0 Machinery -0.3 -0.4 +2.3 +1.0 Resources 0.1 -0.2 +0.1 +1.9 Index levels (2007=100) (Federal Reserve Board's industrial production index for manufacturing is given for comparison): April '13 March '13 Feb '13 CFMMI 95.9 96.4 96.1 Auto 98.7 99.6 97.7 Steel 91.6 92.5 93.5 Machinery 97.2 97.5 97.9 Resources 91.5 91.4 91.6 IPMFG 96.6 96.9 97.2 NOTE: The Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index is a monthly estimate of manufacturing output in the region by major industries. The survey covers the five states that make up the seventh Federal Reserve district: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. Historical data available at