June 30 A private measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region fell for a third month in June, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Tuesday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 46.55 points in June from 47.70 in May.

A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)