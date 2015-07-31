July 31 A measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region shrank for a fourth month in July but at a slower pace, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Friday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 47.12 in July from 46.55 points in June.

A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)