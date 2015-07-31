Mexico central bank renews auction of $200 mln in forex hedges
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico's central bank said on Thursday it will auction on May 5 $200 million worth of peso hedging instruments, renewing a tool issued to help stabilize the currency.
July 31 A measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region shrank for a fourth month in July but at a slower pace, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Friday.
Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 47.12 in July from 46.55 points in June.
A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico's central bank said on Thursday it will auction on May 5 $200 million worth of peso hedging instruments, renewing a tool issued to help stabilize the currency.
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. mortgage rates held steady in line with Treasury yields following a weaker-than-forecast figure on first-quarter U.S. economic growth and amid expectations the Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged this week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.