Sept 30 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region fell for a sixth straight month in September in a broad pullback, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Wednesday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region dropped to 39.44 in September, its lowest level of the year. The August reading was 47.67.

A reading below 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is contracting.

Most components including new orders, production and employment fell sharply.

"There has been slowing demand from customers as the end of fiscal year is approaching," Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said in their latest survey, based on replies from respondents.

The survey's six-month business outlook fell to 57.7 in September from 65.4 in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)