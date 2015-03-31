NEW YORK, March 31 A private measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region rose in March due to a rebound in new orders and production, Marquette University and Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Tuesday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 53.25 in March from 50.32 in February.

A reading above 50 means regional manufacturing activity is expanding.

