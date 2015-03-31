Sterling steadies below $1.30 as focus turns to BoE
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK, March 31 A private measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region rose in March due to a rebound in new orders and production, Marquette University and Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Tuesday.
Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 53.25 in March from 50.32 in February.
A reading above 50 means regional manufacturing activity is expanding.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 9 Shares in British tech firm Micro Focus plunged on Tuesday after revenues at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business, which it is buying, fell in the last quarter.