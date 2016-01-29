UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Jan 29 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region rose in January, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Friday.
Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region climbed to 50.36 from December's 48.53.
A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.