Feb 29 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region rose in February for a second straight month, led by improvement in new orders, production and employment among local businesses, a private survey released on Monday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region increased to 55.22 from 50.36 in January.

A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding.

This index on upper Midwest factory activity was stuck in contraction territory for much of 2015 as a strong dollar and weak global demand hurt regional manufacturers.

The survey's new orders measure rose to 53.47 from 49.41 and its production gauge climbed to 52.59 from 51.87. The employment reading jumped to 62.56 from 47.86.

The survey's six-month outlook on business conditions edged up to 70.8 from January's 69.2. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)