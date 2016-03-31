March 31 A measure of factory activity in the
U.S. upper Midwest region increased for a third month in March,
led by improvement in new orders, production and employment
among local businesses, a private survey released on Thursday
showed.
Marquette University and the Institute for Supply
Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the
Milwaukee region rose to 57.78 from 55.22 in February.
A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity
is expanding.
This index on upper Midwest factory activity has risen
steadily since September, climbing out of contraction territory
for much of 2015 even as a strong dollar and weak global demand
hurt regional manufacturers.
The survey's new orders measure rose to 66.20 from 53.47,
while its production gauge jumped to 68.81 from 52.59. The
employment reading increased to 68.32 from 62.56.
"Some companies are getting so many orders right now and
their backlog is as large as it has been since 2007," the survey
said.
The survey's six-month outlook on business conditions,
however, slipped to 66.7 from 70.8 in February.
"Companies are expecting there to be a near term drop in
orders in some segments and push outs in others. However, there
is no clear market direction," the survey said.
