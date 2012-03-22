March 22 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $12.0 billion in the
March 12 week to $9,812.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,797.0 billion vs.
$9,793.7 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended March 12 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,227.6 up......9.2 vs 2,218.4.....2,218.5
M-2....9,812.7 up.....12.0 vs 9,800.7.....9,800.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,797.0 vs ...9,793.7
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.5 vs.....2,228.8
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,787.4 vs.....9,765.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4.1 report:
Two Weeks Ended March 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,498,509 vs.rvsd.1,539,399
Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............2
Total Borrowings.............7,401 vs..........7,554
Excess Reserves..........1,505,910 vs......1,546,953
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,825 vs.........98,167
Required Reserves...........93,393 vs........100,515
Total Reserves...........1,604,735 vs......1,645,120
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,597,334 vs......1,637,566
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,056 vs......2,689,598
One week ended March 21 (H.4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,380 down............42
Primary Credit...............12 down.............7
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............6 up...............2
Asset-Backed..............7,362 down............37
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-848 up..............42
Balances/Adjustments......1,953 vs............unch
Currency..............1,096,142 up.............944
Treasury Deposits.......102,488 up..........60,672
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,371 down...........926
Maiden Lane II............1,176 down.........2,459
Maiden Lane III..........17,436 down...........243
One week ended March 21 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,871,227 down.........343
Treasuries held outright..1,662,477 down..........59
Agencies held outright.......98,992 down.........811
Mortgage-Backed secs........848,168 up.........1,998
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............164,656 up.........1,436
Other Fed liabilities........75,442 down..........96
Other deposits with Fed......37,925 down......11,558
Foreign deposits................130 up.............3
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,477,258 up........11,122
Factors on March 21
Bank borrowings...............7,299 vs.........7,382
Float..........................-837 vs........-1,171