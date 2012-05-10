May 10 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $57.1 billion in the April 30 week to $9,871.3 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,842.1 billion vs. $9,832.9 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended April 30 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,252.0 down....4.0 vs 2,256.0.....2,256.0 M-2....9,871.3 up.....57.1 vs 9,814.2.....9,814.1 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,842.1 vs ...9,832.9 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.0 vs.....2,220.6 M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,451,136 vs.rvsd.1,503,002 Seasonal Loans..................13 vs..............8 Total Borrowings.............6,627 vs..........7,009 Excess Reserves..........1,457,763 vs......1,510,011 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,864 vs.........98,316 Required Reserves..........107,974 vs.........94,746 Total Reserves...........1,556,626 vs......1,608,327 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,999 vs......1,601,318 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,617,841 vs......2,660,105 One week ended May 9 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........6,482 down...........146 Primary Credit...............14 down............69 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............26 up..............12 Asset-Backed..............6,442 down............89 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-736 up.............128 Balances/Adjustments......1,907 down............20 Currency..............1,102,555 up...........2,003 Treasury Deposits.......113,232 down.........7,516 Maiden Lane LLC...........4,184 up...............8 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........20,223 up.............248 One week ended May 9 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,845,247 down.........611 Treasuries held outright..1,665,201 down.......1,691 Agencies held outright.......94,571 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........847,824 up............19 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............179,985 up.........2,115 Other Fed liabilities........75,820 down.......1,217 Other deposits with Fed......21,348 up.........5,924 Foreign deposits................133 down...........5 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,498,968 up.........3,163 Factors on May 9 Bank borrowings...............6,461 vs.........6,801 Float..........................-956 vs..........-851