May 24 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $7.3 billion in the May 14
week to $9,875.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,856.9 billion vs.
$9,851.7 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended May 14 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,257.3 up.....39.7 vs 2,217.6.....2,217.9
M-2....9,875.5 up......7.3 vs 9,868.2.....9,869.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,856.9 vs ...9,851.7
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (April vs March)......2,247.9 vs.....2,220.6
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 reports:
Two Weeks Ended May 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,444,393 vs.rvsd.1,451,131
Seasonal Loans..................27 vs.............13
Total Borrowings.............6,456 vs..........6,627
Excess Reserves..........1,450,849 vs......1,457,758
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,897 vs.........98,871
Required Reserves...........96,081 vs........107,982
Total Reserves...........1,549,746 vs......1,556,628
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,543,290 vs......1,550,001
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,605,487 vs......2,617,839
One week ended May 23 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........6,152 down...........277
Primary Credit...............13 up...............3
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............27 down.............1
Asset-Backed..............6,112 down...........279
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-678 up.............131
Balances/Adjustments......1,903 down.............3
Currency..............1,103,490 up.............211
Treasury Deposits........90,083 down.........9,793
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,855 down...........192
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........15,124 up...............5
One week ended May 23 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,842,558 up.........2,137
Treasuries held outright..1,659,826 down.......1,121
Agencies held outright.......93,383 down.......1,072
Mortgage-Backed secs........862,658 up.........9,232
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............174,954 down.......4,548
Other Fed liabilities........76,082 down.........231
Other deposits with Fed......21,413 down.......2,853
Foreign deposits................129 down..........25
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,506,654 up........16,370
Factors on May 23
Bank borrowings...............5,834 vs.........6,393
Float..........................-691 vs..........-825