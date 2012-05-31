May 31 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $6.9 billion in the May 21
week to $9,882.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,874.0 billion vs.
$9,856.9 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended May 21 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,241.3 down...16.0 vs 2,257.3.....2,257.3
M-2....9,882.4 up......6.9 vs 9,875.5.....9,875.5
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,874.0 vs ...9,856.9
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.0 vs.....2,220.6
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended May 30 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,455,924 vs.rvsd.1,444,391
Seasonal Loans..................29 vs.............27
Total Borrowings.............5,908 vs..........6,456
Excess Reserves..........1,461,832 vs......1,450,847
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,711 vs.........98,898
Required Reserves..........105,758 vs.........96,082
Total Reserves...........1,560,543 vs......1,549,745
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,554,636 vs......1,543,290
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,623,612 vs......2,605,486
One week ended May 30 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........5,662 down...........490
Primary Credit...............19 up...............6
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............31 up...............4
Asset-Backed..............5,612 down...........500
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-653 up..............25
Balances/Adjustments......1,903 vs............unch
Currency...............1,108,550 up...........5,060
Treasury Deposits........67,804 down........22,279
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,872 up..............17
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........15,167 up..............43
One week ended May 30 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,834,650 down.......7,908
Treasuries held outright..1,663,777 up.........3,951
Agencies held outright.......93,252 down.........131
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,657 down.......9,001
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............176,887 up.........1,933
Other Fed liabilities........75,525 down.........557
Other deposits with Fed......24,851 up.........3,438
Foreign deposits................130 up.............1
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,505,952 down.........702
Factors on May 30
Bank borrowings...............5,509 vs.........5,834
Float........................-1,092 vs..........-691