June 14 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $12.2 billion in the June
4 week to $9,866.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,875.8 billion vs.
$9,876.2 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended June 4 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,243.4 up......8.4 vs 2,235.0.....2,235.0
M-2....9,866.9 down...12.2 vs 9,879.1.....9,879.2
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,875.8 vs ...9,876.2
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2
M-2 (May vs April)........9,875.4 vs.....9,842.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended June 13 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,485,112 vs.rvsd.1,455,924
Seasonal Loans..................41 vs.............29
Total Borrowings.............5,454 vs..........5,908
Excess Reserves..........1,490,566 vs......1,461,832
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,894 vs.........98,711
Required Reserves...........93,982 vs........105,757
Total Reserves...........1,589,460 vs......1,560,543
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,584,006 vs......1,554,635
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,646,504 vs......2,625,104
One week ended June 13 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........5,438 down............32
Primary Credit...............13 up...............2
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............47 up..............12
Asset-Backed..............5,378 down............46
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-722 up..............54
Balances/Adjustments......1,897 down.............4
Currency...............1,108,666 down...........667
Treasury Deposits........41,885 down........18,878
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,882 up...............3
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........15,322 up..............59
One week ended June 13 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,835,518 up.........4,576
Treasuries held outright..1,659,569 down.......1,817
Agencies held outright.......93,252 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........854,075 up.........2,321
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............180,528 up.........2,955
Other Fed liabilities........76,370 up...........942
Other deposits with Fed......25,680 up.........4,882
Foreign deposits................792 up...........661
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,508,477 down.......9,140
Factors on June 13
Bank borrowings...............5,375 vs.........5,470
Float..........................-810 vs..........-947