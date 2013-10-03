NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $38.1 billion in the Sept. 23 week to $10,831.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,801.3 billion vs. $10,787.8 billion in the previous week.

