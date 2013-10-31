CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBL Corp's management, directors sell 20 mln shares in block trade (April 5)
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $55.9 billion in the Oct. 21 week to $10,989.2 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,927.0 billion vs. $10,886.8 billion in the previous week.
For details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports, see:
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Ibercaja's ratings and Positive Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that capital levels will be strengthe