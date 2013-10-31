Oct 31 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $55.9 billion in the Oct. 21 week to $10,989.2 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,927.0 billion vs. $10,886.8 billion in the previous week.

For details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports, see: