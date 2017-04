Dec 19 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $17.5 billion in the Dec. 9 week to $10,971.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,944.9 billion vs. $10,932.6 billion in the previous week.

For details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports, see: