NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $20.0 billion in the Dec. 2 week to $10,954.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,932.7 billion vs. $10,931.0 billion in the previous week.

