BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment plans assets swap
* Says it plans to sell two Hokkaido-based properties worth 365 million yen to Starts Amenity Corp, in exchange for a Tokyo-based property worth 380 million yen from the counterparty, on March 31
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $20.0 billion in the Dec. 2 week to $10,954.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,932.7 billion vs. $10,931.0 billion in the previous week.
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer for rival Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low, leaving one potential bidder for the ailing firm.