TREASURIES-Yields rise on technical resistance, improving risk sentiment

* Bonds weaken to key technical yield levels * Rising stocks reduce demand for bonds * Boston Fed's Rosengren to speak later on Wednesday * Fed to release Beige Book on economic conditions By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as 10-year notes reached key technical resistance after a rally on Tuesday sent yields to five-month lows, and as rising stocks indicated improving risk sentiment. Benchmark 10-year Treasury not