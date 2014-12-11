BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy emerges from Chapter 11
* Bonanza creek energy successfully completes prepackaged financial restructuring; emerges from chapter 11; announces new board of directors
LONDON, April 28 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday that Britain's decision to leave the European Union had created "a heightened risk" around the country's large borrowing needs and could put strains on the historic make-up of the United Kingdom too.