UPDATE 1-Tenet posts smaller loss; to sell hospitals to HCA
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, said it would sell three of its Houston-based hospitals to larger rival HCA Holdings Inc.
May 28 For details of the Federal Reserve's money supply report, see:
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, said it would sell three of its Houston-based hospitals to larger rival HCA Holdings Inc.
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares