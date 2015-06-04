GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
NEW YORK, June 4 For details of the Federal Reserve's money supply report, see:
here (Reuters New York newsroom)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min