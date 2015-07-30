Georgia's monthly inflation at 0.1 pct in April

TBILISI, May 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.1 percent in April compared with the previous month after declining by 0.5 percent in March, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in April was at 6.1 percent, the data showed. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 17 March 17 Apr 16 to previous month +0.1 -0.5 -0.6 to previous year +6.1 +5.4 +3.2 (Reporting by Margarita Anti