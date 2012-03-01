March 1 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $10.5 billion in the Feb. 20 week to $9,789.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,785.1 billion vs. $9,779.9 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended Feb. 20 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,222.3 down....6.9 vs 2,229.2.....2,229.3 M-2....9,789.1 down...10.5 vs 9,799.6.....9,799.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,785.1 vs ...9,799.1 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Jan vs Dec)..........2,228.9 vs.....2,173.9 M-2 (Jan vs Dec)..........9,765.4 vs.....9,640.1