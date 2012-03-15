March 15 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $15.3 billion in
the March 5 week to $9,800.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,793.7 billion vs.
$9,786.5 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended March 5 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,218.5 up......0.1 vs 2,218.4.....2,218.4
M-2....9,800.7 up.....15.3 vs 9,785.4.....9,785.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,793.7 vs ...9,786.5
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,222.9 vs.....2,228.8
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,787.4 vs.....9,765.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended March 7 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,539,400 vs.rvsd.1,572,875
Seasonal Loans...................2 vs..............0
Total Borrowings.............7,554 vs..........7,992
Excess Reserves..........1,546,954 vs......1,580,867
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,167 vs.........98,351
Required Reserves..........100,515 vs.........96,230
Total Reserves...........1,645,120 vs......1,679,218
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,637,566 vs......1,671,227
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,689,598 vs......2,714,548
One week ended March 14 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,422 down............98
Primary Credit...............19 up..............15
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............4 up...............1
Asset-Backed..............7,399 down...........114
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-890 up.............123
Balances/Adjustments......1,953 down.............1
Currency..............1,095,198 up...........2,553
Treasury Deposits........41,816 up...........4,853
Maiden Lane LLC...........6,297 down...........144
Maiden Lane II............3,635 down...........188
Maiden Lane III..........17,679 up..............52
One week ended March 14 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,871,570 up.........6,695
Treasuries held outright..1,662,536 up.........5,487
Agencies held outright.......99,803 down.........579
Mortgage-Backed secs........846,170 up.........5,374
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............163,220 up.........3,181
Other Fed liabilities........75,538 down.........110
Other deposits with Fed......49,483 up........11,077
Foreign deposits................127 vs..........unch
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,466,136 up.........4,879
Factors on March 14
Bank borrowings...............7,382 vs.........7,430
Float........................-1,171 vs........-1,077