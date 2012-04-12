April 12 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $21.9 billion in the
April 2 week to $9,857.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,827.4 billion vs.
$9,814.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended April 2 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,243.9 up.....25.4 vs 2,218.5.....2,223.2
M-2....9,857.6 up.....21.9 vs 9,835.7.....9,825.0
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,827.4 vs ...9,814.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.7 vs.....2,215.0
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,821.4 vs.....9,792.8
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended April 4 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,481,877 vs.rvsd.1,498,485
Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............5
Total Borrowings.............7,074 vs..........7,401
Excess Reserves..........1,488,951 vs......1,505,886
Required Reserves (Adj).....97,621 vs.........98,833
Required Reserves...........98,901 vs.........93,400
Total Reserves...........1,586,572 vs......1,604,719
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,579,499 vs......1,597,318
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,638,391 vs......2,648,611
One week ended April 11 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,057 down............13
Primary Credit................3 down.............7
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............8 up...............4
Asset-Backed..............7,046 down............10
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-798 up.............236
Balances/Adjustments......1,930 down.............7
Currency..............1,100,922 up...........1,475
Treasury Deposits........45,289 down.........9,610
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,445 up...............4
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........17,518 up..............52
One week ended April 11 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,844,188 up...........994
Treasuries held outright..1,676,534 up........11,741
Agencies held outright.......96,478 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........836,793 up.............1
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............171,841 up.........2,983
Other Fed liabilities........74,052 up...........180
Other deposits with Fed......38,597 up.........6,652
Foreign deposits................132 up.............5
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,489,207 up.........1,731
Factors on April 11
Bank borrowings...............7,020 vs.........7,073
Float..........................-940 vs........-1,875