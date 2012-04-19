April 19 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $6.2
billion in the April 9 week to $9,828.4 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,812.6 billion vs. $9,804.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended April 09 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,239.4 down....3.9 vs 2,243.3.....2,243.9
M-2....9,828.4 down....6.2 vs 9,834.6.....9,857.6
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,812.6 vs ...9,804.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.7 vs.....2,215.0
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.7 vs.....9,769.1
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended April 18 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,503,001 vs.rvsd.1,481,878
Seasonal Loans...................8 vs..............5
Total Borrowings.............7,009 vs..........7,074
Excess Reserves..........1,510,010 vs......1,488,952
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,312 vs.........97,618
Required Reserves...........94,743 vs.........98,898
Total Reserves...........1,608,322 vs......1,586,570
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,313 vs......1,579,496
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,659,085 vs......2,638,391
One week ended April 18 (H4.1)Bank
Borrowings...........6,961 down............96
Primary Credit................6 up...............3
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............8 vs............unch
Asset-Backed..............6,947 down............99
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-849 down............51
Balances/Adjustments......1,930 vs............unch
Currency...............1,100,160 down...........762
Treasury Deposits........53,427 up...........8,138
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,235 down.........1,210
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........17,331 down...........187
One week ended April 18 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,865,930 up........21,742
Treasuries held outright..1,675,002 down.......1,532
Agencies held outright.......95,383 down.......1,095
Mortgage-Backed secs........859,952 up........23,159
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............174,694 up.........2,853
Other Fed liabilities........76,342 up.........2,290
Other deposits with Fed......37,323 down.......1,274
Foreign deposits................163 up............31
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,491,357 up.........2,150
Factors on April 18Bank
borrowings...............6,949 vs.........7,020
Float..........................-869 vs..........-940