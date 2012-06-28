June 28 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $17.1 billion in the June 18 week to $9,909.0 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,895.4 billion vs. $9,888.6 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended June 18 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,237.5 down...22.9 vs 2,260.4.....2,261.1 M-2....9,909.0 down...17.1 vs 9,926.1.....9,926.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,895.4 vs ...9,888.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2 M-2 (May vs April)........9,874.9 vs.....9,842.3 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended June 27 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,421,428 vs.rvsd.1,485,111 Seasonal Loans..................67 vs.............41 Total Borrowings.............5,120 vs..........5,454 Excess Reserves..........1,426,548 vs......1,490,565 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,945 vs.........98,896 Required Reserves..........101,662 vs.........93,984 Total Reserves...........1,525,493 vs......1,589,460 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,520,373 vs......1,584,007 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,588,117 vs......2,647,718 One week ended June 27 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........4,898 down...........443 Primary Credit...............27 up...............1 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............69 up...............5 Asset-Backed..............4,802 down...........449 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-652 up..............72 Balances/Adjustments......1,896 down.............1 Currency...............1,108,160 down...........24 Treasury Deposits.......129,149 up..........14,403 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,475 down...........235 Maiden Lane II...............18 down.............1 Maiden Lane III..........12,303 up.............290 One week ended June 27 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,854,264 up.........4,588 Treasuries held outright..1,666,768 up.........1,077 Agencies held outright.......91,484 down.........702 Mortgage-Backed secs........862,674 down.........621 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............186,392 up.........2,302 Other Fed liabilities........75,171 down.......1,321 Other deposits with Fed......53,628 up........26,586 Foreign deposits..............1,655 up............81 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,509,604 up.........1,428 Factors on June 27 Bank borrowings...............4,857 vs.........5,423 Float..........................-790 vs..........-663