June 28 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $17.1 billion in the June
18 week to $9,909.0 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,895.4 billion vs.
$9,888.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended June 18 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,237.5 down...22.9 vs 2,260.4.....2,261.1
M-2....9,909.0 down...17.1 vs 9,926.1.....9,926.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,895.4 vs ...9,888.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2
M-2 (May vs April)........9,874.9 vs.....9,842.3
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended June 27 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,421,428 vs.rvsd.1,485,111
Seasonal Loans..................67 vs.............41
Total Borrowings.............5,120 vs..........5,454
Excess Reserves..........1,426,548 vs......1,490,565
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,945 vs.........98,896
Required Reserves..........101,662 vs.........93,984
Total Reserves...........1,525,493 vs......1,589,460
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,520,373 vs......1,584,007
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,588,117 vs......2,647,718
One week ended June 27 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,898 down...........443
Primary Credit...............27 up...............1
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............69 up...............5
Asset-Backed..............4,802 down...........449
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-652 up..............72
Balances/Adjustments......1,896 down.............1
Currency...............1,108,160 down...........24
Treasury Deposits.......129,149 up..........14,403
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,475 down...........235
Maiden Lane II...............18 down.............1
Maiden Lane III..........12,303 up.............290
One week ended June 27 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,854,264 up.........4,588
Treasuries held outright..1,666,768 up.........1,077
Agencies held outright.......91,484 down.........702
Mortgage-Backed secs........862,674 down.........621
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............186,392 up.........2,302
Other Fed liabilities........75,171 down.......1,321
Other deposits with Fed......53,628 up........26,586
Foreign deposits..............1,655 up............81
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,509,604 up.........1,428
Factors on June 27
Bank borrowings...............4,857 vs.........5,423
Float..........................-790 vs..........-663