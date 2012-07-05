July 5 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $14.7 billion in the June
25 week to $9,923.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,906.7 billion vs.
$9,895.7 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended June 25 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,239.1 up......1.5 vs 2,237.6.....2,237.5
M-2....9,923.8 up.....14.7 vs 9,909.1.....9,909.0
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,906.7 vs ...9,895.7
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2
M-2 (May vs April)........9,875.2 vs.....9,842.3
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended June 27 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,421,406 vs.rvsd.1,485,083
Seasonal Loans..................67 vs.............41
Total Borrowings.............5,120 vs..........5,454
Excess Reserves..........1,426,526 vs......1,490,537
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,967 vs.........98,920
Required Reserves..........101,684 vs.........94,008
Total Reserves...........1,525,492 vs......1,589,458
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,520,373 vs......1,584,004
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,589,471 vs......2,647,715
One week ended July 4 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,642 down...........256
Primary Credit...............16 down............11
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............70 up...............1
Asset-Backed..............4,556 down...........246
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-867 down...........215
Balances/Adjustments......1,893 down.............3
Currency..............1,113,976 up...........5,816
Treasury Deposits.......100,829 down........28,320
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,417 down............58
Maiden Lane II...............18 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........12,889 up.............586
One week ended July 4 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,845,438 down.......8,826
Treasuries held outright..1,663,652 down.......3,116
Agencies held outright.......91,484 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........855,013 down.......7,661
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............187,375 up...........983
Other Fed liabilities........75,089 down..........82
Other deposits with Fed......26,287 down......27,341
Foreign deposits..............1,584 down..........71
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,512,629 up.........3,025
Factors on July 4
Bank borrowings...............4,582 vs.........4,857
Float........................-1,156 vs..........-790